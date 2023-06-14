10 shot at Nuggets celebration

DENVER (KKCO) - Several victims of a mass shooting during the celebration of the Denver Nuggets championship win are still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. Police, however, say that the shooting was not tied to the festivities.

In video captured by a camera part of Denver’s HALO network, police say that the beginnings of the shooting can be seen.

At least 20 gunshots were fired from at least two guns. Ten people were shot, including a suspected shooter. Denver Police said between five and six of the gunshot victims were innocent bystanders, and the others may have been involved in the shooting.

All 10 gunshot victims arrived at Denver Health at once, but fortunately the hospital regularly trains for mass shooting events. A trauma surgeon with the hospital said that four of the victims had life-threatening injuries and required immediate surgery.

The chaos started all because of what Denver Police say was a drug deal that went sideways. Officers found five guns, cash, and bags of fentanyl pills.

All of this because of what Denver Police say was a drug deal gone wrong. Officers found five guns, cash and bags of fentanyl pills.

The Denver PD chief says that the choices made by a few bad actors were not representative of the celebrations happening in the area. Chief Ron Thomas said, “I think the think to focus on is therre were literally tens of thousands of people in the downtown area that were peacefully celebrating. Unfortunately, there was a small group of individuals who chose to engage in some illegal behavior that went awry and shots were exchanged.”

Suspect Ricardo Vasquez was shot during the chaos and is still in the hospital. He is being held on a weapons charge, and is also accused of possessing a controlled substance.

Police are still investigating who exactly pulled the trigger and who was involved.

Denver Health also confirmed that five wounded people still in the hospital are now in “fair condition.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.