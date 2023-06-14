Mesa County Republican Women donate flag in honor of Flag Day

flag day
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, around the country, people are celebrating flag day. But, yesterday, the Mesa County Republican Women’s group donated a new American flag in honor of flag day. The new 12x19 foot flag was given to the new Ascent Classical Academy in Grand Junction. This is the first flag to occupy this pole for this new Academy.

Carissa, the Headmaster for the Academy said, “with this donation, we are grateful to members of the community who are welcoming us here. The flag is just the most noticeable and recognizable symbol of our country and its values, so it means a great deal as a school to be able to represent those things on our campus and for our students.”

During this ceremony, a trumpeter played ‘God Bless America’ while the flag danced in the wind. You can see this flag for yourself at 545 31 Road.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction

Latest News

flag day
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Round a bout option
Open house for I-70 interchange at 29 road