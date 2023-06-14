Open house for I-70 interchange at 29 road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On June 13th, the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County hosted an open house meant for members of the community to give their commentary on plans for an I-70 interchange on 29 road. Talks of this project have been circulating for a few decades and now it’s finally in the works.

In 2018 Mesa County conducted a planning and environmental linkages study meant to investigate different avenues that could open up access between I-70 near Horizon and I-70B in Grand Junction.

By 2020, the study found a need for an interchange at 29 road and a few years of solidifying moving forward at that location, the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are ready to complete the next phase. That includes getting the community involved and understanding what they want out of the interchange.

“Constituents have great ideas sometimes that we don’t always see and we also don’t always understand all the impacts that this is going to have until someone says so,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.

The next steps are selecting an interchange layout, currently there are three suggestions. The first is a diamond layout, two ramps on either side of I-70 with a long high capacity road connecting Frontage road with 29 road, and two stop lights on the ramps.

The second, a diverging diamond similar to the first layout, but with several more ramps to connect to either Frontage or 29 road.

The last includes a roundabout design, no stoplights and less ramps like the first diamond design.

The city says it allows for additional hospitality and retail services in the area.

The interchange is expected to free up heavily trafficked areas like Patterson. With a 29 road bridge, Davis says it would take a lot of that congestion and feed it onto the interstate system.

He adds the estimated cost of such a project sits around $60 to $70 million. Davis says they hope to get funding from recently passed bills like the infrastructure bill and ARPA.

Officials tell us they plan on getting started with the project withing the year, after funding is lined up.

