Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool

UPK is not first-come-first-serve, and applications are still being accepted.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over 1,000 Mesa County families have applied for universal preschool.

Universal preschool, or UPK, ensures that every child is eligible for up to 15 hours of state-funded voluntary preschool in the year before they are eligible for kindergarten.

Qualifying three-year-olds are eligible for 10 hours of preschool programming, though the programs do not take effect until the 2023-2024 school year.

UPK is not first-come-first-serve, and applications are still being accepted.

