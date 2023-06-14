Showers increase, but that doesn’t mean we all get rain

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms this week could offer some needed moisture to parts of Western Colorado, but we aren’t all necessarily going to get rain.

Rain Increasing

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will form over the higher elevations on Wednesday afternoon. Higher humidity than normal over the valleys will allow these showers and storms to blow off of the higher terrain and over the valleys. The biggest chance for us to get rain in the valleys will be after sunset when the evening cooling helps increase the humidity. Even then, we won’t all get rain. The spotty to scattered nature of the showers and thunderstorms will leave some of us dry.

Cooler Than Normal For Now

Even away from any rain, this week is unseasonably cool and expected to stay that way. Warmer, more seasonable weather is expected to return this weekend, then lower 90s are possible early next week. We have only had two 88-degree days so far this season. We’re late for our first 90-degree day. It usually happens before the end of May. Then our first 100-degree day averages around June 30, but it has been as late as August 8 and we’ve even had some summers without 100 degrees. The most recent summer without a single 100-degree day was 1993. That was the second of two summers in a row without 100 degrees.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of showers or thunderstorms around, especially over higher elevations. Sunset is at 8:42 PM. We’ll cool from upper 70s around 6 PM to upper 60s around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 55 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 52 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible over higher elevations during the afternoon, then over the valleys through the evening. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 83 degrees around Delta, and 81 degrees around Cortez.

