Showers and storms become more numerous to end the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered mostly mountain showers and thunderstorms continue for the next couple of afternoons, the the work week could end a bit wetter for several of us around the region.

Next 24 Hours

Similar to the last few days, clouds will be on the increase as we head into the afternoon, then we’ll once again see showers and thunderstorms developing mostly over the higher elevations of the region through the afternoon. A quick shower or rumble of thunder is possible in some of the nearby valleys later this afternoon and into the early evening, but most of us will continue to stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the rain ends through the evening, but there will be some scattered showers still hanging around over portions of the region tonight and into early Thursday morning. The rest of us will stay dry with continued partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll see some clearing after sunrise on Thursday, then clouds come right back into the afternoon with more mountain showers and storms.

Potentially Wet Friday

Friday is looking to be the most active day for showers and thunderstorms around the Western Slope. Storms will once again develop over the higher elevations of the central portions of the region late Friday morning and early Friday afternoon, then blow north and northwest toward some of the adjacent valleys as the afternoon progresses. While the chances of seeing rain is a little higher on Friday, that still does not guarantee everyone will see rain--particularly in the valleys. There will still be multiple locations that see very little or no rain at all.

Turning Drier and Warmer

A couple of stray showers could still be possible through Saturday morning, then we’ll start drying out from there with partly cloudy skies into Saturday afternoon. Clouds will start clearing out over the region on Sunday, and temperatures will quickly start to warm up. We’ll see middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies by Sunday afternoon, then continue to see those same sunny to mostly sunny skies into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80s. Lower 90s are possible in some of the warmer valley locations.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.