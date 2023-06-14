Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 6:22 a.m. the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a crash near the area of 29 Road and D Road approximately at 6:22 am.

According to the Official a black truck drove into incoming traffic while striking a white truck pulling a trailer AND causing the black truck to rollover.

We were told by our crew that the driver left the scene on foot and was later surrounded by law enforcement and taken into custody.

All occupants suffered minor injuries.

At this time the Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the incident. We will keep you updated online and on-air for further information.

