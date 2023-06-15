City of Grand Junction investing in ‘smart meters’

The city is piloting a new wireless smart parking meter accepting coins, credit cards, and...
The city is piloting a new wireless smart parking meter accepting coins, credit cards, and mobile payments.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction is investing in new parking meters.

The city is piloting a new wireless smart parking meter accepting coins, credit cards, and mobile payments.

A test run for the new smart meters will run from July-October of this year. The meters will be installed later this month on 3rd St. and 6th St. north and south of Main St.

As it currently stands there are 1,158 parking meters within city limits. Every one of those parking meters needs batteries changed at least twice a year.

The new smart meters will be powered by renewable energy and will have large solar panels and a rechargeable battery pack that lasts up to five years.

People who utilize the smart meters are asked to offer feedback by completing an online survey found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted
Health insurance company Friday Health Plans collapses, thousands impacted

Latest News

Today the Great Outdoors Colorado Board awarded a $45,000 grant to Colorado West Land Trust to...
GOCO awards $45,000 grant to winery near Palisade
Colorado State Patrol conducting distracted dr5iving operation across the state.
Colorado State Patrol conducts statewide operation to stop distracted driving
Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
Over 1,000 Mesa County families apply for universal preschool
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Man arrested after SWAT stand-off