Colorado State Patrol conducts statewide operation to stop distracted driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is conducting a statewide operation to stop distracted driving.

Last year in Colorado 745 lives were lost to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths since 1981. CSP said these crashes are most often the result of distracted driving.

On June 16, troopers across the state will be conducting a strict enforcement operation to bring awareness to distracted driving. Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, making lane violations, and are carelessly and recklessly driving.

Troopers will focus on high trafficked highways. The highways in focus will be Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.

