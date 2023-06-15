Delta County Health Department warns about West Nile Virus

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department is urging citizens to take action and protect themselves from the West Nile Virus.

Community partners with Delta County are spearheading efforts to identify and control mosquito habitats in order to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to the public.

Mosquito breeding increases with along with rising temperatures and standing water. As a result of changing seasonal conditions, Delta County has started mosquito trapping.

You can repel mosquitos by using common insect repellents, removing standing water around your home, repairing damaged windows and screens, and by wearing long sleeved shirts and pants to protect against bites.

