Newly-appointed Mesa County Board of Public Health member resigns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following the resignation of four board of health members, Mesa County Commissioners appointed three temporary members to step in until permanent members are selected, but last week one of the new-appointed members resigned, Victor Yahn. He called it quits last Friday.

In the resignation email, Yahn mentions, “I have had BOH stuff bleed over into other areas of my life and has started to cause me issues. I was unaware of the impact being on the board would have occurred in my daily life.”

“Life is not simple and clean all the time. It’s messy, and we get that, so we fully respect Victor’s resignation, and we are going to fill that with someone who is ready, able, and willing to step in and fill this important position,” said Mesa County Commionser Cody Davis.

Commissioner Davis says they’ve received ten applications and are scheduling interviews for permanent members.

