Potentially stormy next few days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some rain rolled through the valleys of the Western Slope early this morning, and chances for additional rain appear to be on the increase through the early portions of the weekend.

Next 24 Hours

After seeing a little bit of rain mostly before sunrise this morning, we’ve turned drier and even saw a little bit of clearing through much of the rest of the morning. Scattered showers and storms are now popping back up over the Book Cliff, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and the San Juan Mountains as we head into the afternoon. Most of the heavier showers and storms should stay mostly along and north of Interstate 70, but we’ll still see multiple showers and storms south of Interstate 70 as well. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue wherever rain is not falling. We’ll see highs in the middle to upper 70s in Montrose with upper 70s and lower 80s in Grand Junction. Rain chances could briefly spike around the valleys later this evening and into the early overnight hours as some leftover rain could still be moving across the region. We should turn drier again and see a little clearing by early Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Friday morning should start off quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies, then scattered showers and thunderstorms develop and move northward across the region through Friday afternoon. Watch out for heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, frequent lightning, and some small hail in some of the stronger cells.

Wet Early Weekend

Any rain from Friday afternoon mostly winds down Friday night and early Saturday morning, then it looks like we’ll see one more round of scattered showers and thunderstorms before everything starts to wind down. Most of the rain will favor the higher elevations of the region east of Highways 50 and 550, but some isolated pockets of rain and thunder are possible west of there mostly by the late morning and early afternoon. Most of the rain should be wrapped up by later Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening, then skies start quickly clearing out Saturday night.

Turning Drier and Warmer

Much drier air rushes into the region Saturday night, and that will lead to sunny to mostly sunny skies as we head into Father’s Day on Sunday. You can’t really ask for much better, with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s--that should be right around or just a couple of degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Temperatures continue to increase with continued sunny to mostly sunny skies into the opening half of next week. We’ll mostly be in the middle and upper 80s, but some of the warmer valley locations could reach the lower 90s. Some long-range data is suggesting that middle 90s could be possible in some locations by the end of next week, but that will need to continued to be monitored for changes as we get closer to that point.

