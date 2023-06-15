Roice-Hurst Humane Society celebrates 60 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society dropped by to invite us to their celebration taking place this weekend. But could not do so, without also introducing us to the fluffiest kitten at the shelter to invite us. Jaxston, from Roice-Hurst, is a 6-week-old, long-haired domestic kitten that immediately stops the show when he enters the room.

Roice-Hurst is hosting their celebration this weekend, Saturday, June 17th, from 4:00 to 7:00 at Grand Junction Convention Center. The celebration will include a bar, appetizers, a presentation, live music and dancing.

*If you plan to take home a foster pet at this event, please click here to submit a foster application and short home video prior to meeting a potential foster pet.

$25 Adoption Fees for Kittens During “Kitten Clearance” Special in June

June is the height of kitten season, and dozens of adorable kittens are waiting to go home with their new families! This time of year, new kittens enter our shelter almost daily. In order to help kittens move into their new homes quickly and open up space for even more kittens in need this kitten season, we’ve reduced our kitten adoption fee to just $25 for the entire month of June during our Kitten Clearance adoption special! If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to the family, now’s the perfect time! We have more than 100 kittens living in foster care, so keep an eye on our website at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt as they all become old enough for adoption!

