Stormy spots increase through the end of the week

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms formed across Colorado’s Western Slope on Wednesday. They’ll diminish overnight, though a few showers may linger through early Thursday morning, before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms forms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Chance For Rain Increasing

The spotty-to-scattered nature of the showers and thunderstorms will leave many areas dry. Still, we’re all fair game for showers overnight. Thursday morning will be mainly dry, but showers and thunderstorms will begin forming by 10 AM to noon. They’ll increase into the evening, and areas of heavy rain are possible. While some areas will stay dry, other areas could get up to a quarter inch of rain. In an isolated case, between a half inch and inch could fall. That’s more likely along the mountain slopes than in the valleys.

The Weather Setup

An upper level low pressure wave taking its time tracking across our area is drawing Pacific moisture northward into Colorado. It’s also forcing that increased moisture to rise, generate the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As long as that upper level low pressure wave is west of us, we’re fair game for the scattered showers and thunderstorms. That should keep the chance for rain alive through at least Friday. Some lingering showers are possible on Saturday morning, but drying will follow for the remainder of the weekend. The drying will come with increasing temperatures, too. That could set us up for our first 90-degree day of this season by early next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms will be around. Some of us could get brief heavy rain while much of the area will stay dry. We’ll cool from lower 80s around 6 PM to upper 60s by 10 PM. Sunset is at 8:41 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower. Low temperatures by morning will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 50 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be near 82 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 83 degrees around Delta, and 82 degrees around Cortez.

