Colorado earns Michelin guide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado just became one of very few locations in North America to land a Michelin Star guide.

French-based Michelin and the Colorado Tourism Office announced earlier this week that the state will have the honor of being the eighth location in North America to earn a Michelin guide.

The Michelin Guide provides restaurant and hotel recommendations. The guide would also boost Colorado’s famed culinary scene to an international level.

The company in charge of the guide distributes the Michelin Stars, and those with stars are often looked at as among the best in the world.

With more international attention expected, the new guide could provide a boost to Colorado’s economy.

