Colorado earns Michelin guide

It’s one of just a handful of locations in North America to earn a guide
It’s one of just a handful of locations in North America to earn a guide
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado just became one of very few locations in North America to land a Michelin Star guide.

French-based Michelin and the Colorado Tourism Office announced earlier this week that the state will have the honor of being the eighth location in North America to earn a Michelin guide.

The Michelin Guide provides restaurant and hotel recommendations. The guide would also boost Colorado’s famed culinary scene to an international level.

The company in charge of the guide distributes the Michelin Stars, and those with stars are often looked at as among the best in the world.

With more international attention expected, the new guide could provide a boost to Colorado’s economy.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road

Latest News

Dad donates piece of his liver to 7-month-old daughter
Dad donates piece of his liver to 7-month-old daughter
U.S. Supreme Court leaves the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact
U.S. Supreme Court leaves the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact
U.S. Supreme Court leaves the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) intact
Colorado earns Michelin guide