Mesa County Public Health issues warning: Check your frozen strawberries

Have you checked your freezer?
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has issued a food safety alert about frozen strawberries. Some batches of the fruit are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

Public health officials describe Hepatitis A as a highly contagious but short-lived liver infection. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain.

However, many infected people do not develop symptoms, and may never learn that they are infected.

Recalled bags mostly include those sold at Walmart and a handful from Costco. The brands affected by the recall include Great Value, Radar Farms Organic Fresh Start, and Wawona.

A full list of affected products can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road

Latest News

Department of the Interior develops new guidelines for Colorado River basin
Department of the Interior develops new guidelines for Colorado River basin
Black Citizens and Friends talk about Juneteenth block party
Black Citizens and Friends host annual Juneteenth Block Party
Black Citizens and Friends talk about Juneteenth block party
Riders rally to draw attention to glaring gap in Riverfront Trail
Riders rally to draw attention to glaring gap in Riverfront Trail