Riders rally to draw attention to glaring gap in Riverfront Trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cyclists and supporters of alternative transportation braved rain and windy weather Thursday evening to highlight a glaring gap in an important local trail.

One Riverfront organized the bike ride from Corn Lake in Clifton to a brewery in Palisade to highlight the gap in the river trail. Mesa County has approved a study to look at alternative routes for the trail to finally connect Palisade to the rest of a trail that stretches all the way out to Loma.

“The One Riverfront trail stops a little east of here, and it’s a trail that’s supposed to connect the whole Grand Valley, from Loma to Palisade and beyond. We’ve got a couple of gaps that we’re still working on connecting,” said Joel Sholtes with One Riverfront.

The ride ended at Palisade Brewing Company, where attendees learned more about the plan. Beer sales benefited One Riverfront and its trailbuilding efforts

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.