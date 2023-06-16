Storms start winding down this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun is back out this morning over the Grand Valley after multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought almost a quarter of an inch of rain to the area yesterday afternoon and evening. More rain is expected across portions of the Western Slope this afternoon and evening.

This Afternoon and Tonight

The first couple of showers are starting to pop up over the Uncompahgre Plateau and the San Juan Mountains late this morning, and we should continue to see a higher concentration of those showers and storms popping up over the San Juan Mountains and mostly along and south of Highway 50 between Montrose and Gunnison into the early afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are possible north of there, otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies settle into the region. The rain that develops over the San Juans will move northeast and impact the High County and areas near the Continental Divide by later this afternoon. We should continue to stay mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies in Grand Junction with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Montrose has a better chance at seeing some of that rain as it moves northeastward, but we’ll also see partly to mostly cloudy skies there in the meantime with highs in the lower to middle 70s. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible generally along and north of Interstate 70 through the evening and early overnight hours, then rain ends with a little bit of clearing skies overnight tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s.

One More Round of Rain

A very quick round of showers could roll across the western portions of the Western Slope before and right around sunrise Saturday morning, including in Grand Junction and Montrose. We’ll start drying out through the second half of the morning, but scattered showers and storms could still be possible over the eastern half of the region through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies move in over Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez while some rain could continue to fall mostly east of Highway 50 and 550 through the opening half of the afternoon. The rest of the region will dry out and clear out through the rest of the afternoon, and we’ll see mostly clear to clear skies settle in all across the Western Slope by Saturday night.

Dry and Warm Father’s Day

Mostly sunny to sunny skies will greet just about everyone around the Western Slope to kick off our Father’s Day on Sunday. We’ll continue to see those same conditions through the day, and that leads to much warmer temperatures than what we’ve seen over the last several days. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with a couple of lower 90s possible in some of the warmer valley locations. We’ll keep that same pattern into much of next week as well with continued sunny to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.