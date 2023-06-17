CDPHE investigating Cyclospora outbreak on Western Slope

By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora on the Western Slope.

As of June 15th, 2023, there have been 45 people identified in association with the Cyclospora outbreak. The outbreak originations trace back to Tacos Del Gnar in Ridgway.

Cyclospora outbreaks result from contaminated products.

Cyclospora is spread through people eating or drinking something contaminated with the parasite. It usually affects the small intestine and causes diarrhea.

Other symptoms include:

· Loss of appetite

· Weight loss

· Stomach cramps/pain

· Bloating

· Increased gas

· Nausea/vomiting

· Body aches

· Headache

· Fever

Some people infected with Cyclospora don’t have any symptoms.

Tacos Del Gnar is cooperating in the CDPHE’s investigation into the outbreak.

