COIVD-19 hospitalizations at record low in Colorado

As of June 16th, 2023, there were 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That is the lowest recorded number since the pandemic began.
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Covid-19 hospitalizations are at a record low in Colorado.

As of June 16th, 2023, there were 64 people hospitalized with confirmed cases. That is the lowest recorded number since the pandemic began.

At its peak hospitalizations reached nearly 2,000 back in Dec. of 2020.

The total number of cases reported has dropped as well.

Cases reported in February of this year sat just over 3,000. As of June 16, 2023, cases sit at 522 for the start of June.

