Nature brightening up Father’s Day with sunshine and warm temperatures

The remainder of Saturday:

The Western Slope will continue to see partly cloudy skies throughout our Saturday. For some areas in the higher elevations, a few pop-up showers will continue to taper off throughout the remainder of the day. Most thunderstorms and rain activity sit along the Front Range and Foothills.

Any Saturday night activities will come with partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in Grand Junction around 8 pm until midnight will sit around the lower 70s and 60s.

Fathers Day:

Celebrating Father’s Day will come with more than just spending time with your father: it will also include sunshine and warm temperatures. High pressure will sit around the Western Slope, leading to clear skies, and the chance of pop-up showers occurring in the higher elevations remains slim. Any rainfall that does happen is likely not to impact populated areas.

Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will reach the lower 90s to mid-80s.

Next Week:

Very little will change across the Western Slope as high pressure will continue to hang around. That will continue to bring clear skies, sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit around the lower 90s to upper 80s throughout the workweek. In Montrose, temperatures will hang around the upper to lower 80s.

Precipitation in the higher elevations will remain low but not ruled out.

