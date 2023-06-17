Roice-Hurst Humane Society celebrates 60th anniversary
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On June 17th, 2023 Roice-Hurst Humane Society is celebrating six decades of being in operation.
To celebrate the achievement Roice-Hurst is hosting a free event. Community members can join Roice-Hurst members at the Grand Junction Convention Center from 4-7 p.m.
The fun will kick off with a cocktail hour and appetizers will be served. Those in attendance can expect to hear live music, enjoy a cash bar, learn about the history of Roice-Hurst and meet adoptable pets.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.