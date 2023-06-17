Sunshine to return leading to a beautiful weekend ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Next 24 Hours:

Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and snowfall will continue for the mountains throughout the remainder of our evening. Portions of the San Juans will get some scattered snow showers. However, conditions will wrap up by the overnight hours and remain dry. Low temperatures will stay in the lower 50s and upper 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions are going to remain partly cloudy.

The Weekend Ahead:

As moisture continues to hang around to start the weekend, there is a slight chance of a few showers around the valley’s morning hours. The mountains will begin to see rain activity around the afternoon hours. But since high pressure is slowly moving towards the Western Slope, it will slowly cut off most of the moisture, leading to dry conditions. The valleys will stay under these dry conditions for most of the weekend.

Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will stay around the lower 80s and 70s for Saturday.

Fathers Day:

If you have plans for Father’s Day, you will be in for a treat with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures. It will be a great time to spend outdoors as temperatures will rise to the lower 90s for Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose. Mountains will see a few pop-up showers in the San Juans but will stay concentrated in only a few sections of the mountain range.

Juneteenth:

Very little is going to change for our Monday on Juneteenth. Temperatures will remain in the same range as they were for Sunday, and we will still see plenty of sunshine. The mountains will also stay under dry conditions, but there is a slight chance a few pop-up showers can occur.

