Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury
FILE - Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania