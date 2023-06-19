Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grab your raincoats and make sure to download our first alert weather app. Monsoon season just begun.

Grand Junction representatives from the National Weather service officially declared the beginning of Monsoon season on June 15th. The representative told us a typical monsoon season for the Grand Junction area starts end of June or early July and spans till the end of September. Conditions include an increase in rain and thunderstorm activity, but the number one threat over flooding is lightning strikes.

Meteorologist with the NWS, Kris Sanders says if you see or hear lightning you should go indoors. He says it’s the safest way to handle lightning and if you catch sight of lightning starting a wildfire be sure to call 911 and report it to local authorities. Sanders says Grand Junction will see more street flooding rather than flash floods, but local creeks or dry waterways can fill up if there’s heavy rain.

“The Monsoon is sort of a wind shift that takes place across the desert southwest and part of the central Rockies. When that wind shift happens we get moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico, or the Pacific ocean, sometimes both. When that happens we tend to see more thunderstorm development during the Summer months,” said Sanders.

He advises residents in Grand Junction to pay attention to weather watches or advisories sent out. If your property has excess dry or dead debris from trees or local vegetation he recommends clearing those areas to protect your home from any possible fire or flooding damage.

Sanders says it can be difficult predicting the strength or intensity of a Monsoon, but Grand Junction is currently facing an average to low monsoon season.

