Reports: Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A search and rescue mission is underway for a submarine that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, according to reports.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation” when asked about the submarine.

The Boston Coast Guard also told the BBC that a mission to find the submarine was underway.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement to CBS News that its submarine was the subject of the rescue operation.

The submarine is on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage.

It is unclear how many people are on board the submarine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Union Pacific Railroad confirms derailed train in Grand Junction
Zach Vogel and his 11-year-old son, Ethan Vogel, were on a bike ride when Ethan fell off his...
Boy, 11, bitten by rattlesnake after falling off bike on Colorado trail
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument
Grand Junction Police Department
Two-vehicle crash near 29 Road and D Road

Latest News

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolish by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly...
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed