Sunny, breezy, and warm start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The clouds, showers, and thunderstorms from last week are gone, and we’re turning sunnier, warmer, and a bit breezier to start off the new work week around the Western Slope.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue to settle in around the region through the rest of the day. There should hardly be a cloud in the sky, and most of the clouds that do pop up should be mostly small, thin, and over the higher elevations of the Western Slope. Gusty winds of between 30 and 45 miles per hour will work with the sunny skies this afternoon and drive temperatures into the upper 80s in Montrose and Cortez, and the lower 90s once again in Grand Junction and Delta. Winds will calm down some and a handful of clouds move back into the region tonight. We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday morning starts off with mostly sunny to sunny skies, and we should continue to see an overall clearing pattern into the afternoon with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Widespread Breezy Conditions

We’ve already seen some breezy conditions around portions of the Western Slope through the morning, and winds will continue to pick up as we head into the afternoon. Most locations will see sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph with some occasional gusts between 30 and 45 mph. Winds will start to calm down again through the evening, but we could still see a handful of 15 to 20 mph wind gusts even through the overnight hours. Some breezy conditions are expected to return once again on Tuesday before things really start calming down through the middle of the week. A Wind Advisory continues for the Grand Valley and the Yampa River Basin until 8 PM tonight.

Country Jam Forecast Sneak Peek

Country Jam “unofficially” gets kicked off on Wednesday, but the headline acts start taking the main stage on Thursday. Thursday will likely be the warmest day behind today this week, but we’re still looking at afternoon highs right around average for this time of year. Bring the sunscreen and stay hydrated, though. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with lower 90s on Thursday, then sunny skies take over for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and close to the lower 90s.

In The Tropics

No impacts on the Western Slope, but just as a “take a look at this...” Tropical Depression Three has developed in the central tropical Atlantic as of this morning. It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm either today or tomorrow, then potentially into a category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Lesser Antilles by the end of this week. From there we’re still looking at some uncertainty in intensity and location through the weekend. Upon strengthening into a tropical storm, it would be given the name Bret.

