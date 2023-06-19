Sunshine and breezy winds continue to start off a new workweek

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of Sunday:

Partly cloudy skies will continue to impact some of our valleys but slowly move out of the area as we approach the nighttime hours. On top of the clouds, winds have remained breezy, with some wind gusts reaching 30-40 miles per hour (mph).

Temperatures remain warm, especially in Grand Junction and Delta. For Grand Junction, today has marked the first 90-degree day of the year. However, it did not beat our record of 102, set in two different years, 1936 and 1940. Typically, Grand Junction arrives at the 90-degree mark around May 31.

For tonight, skies will remain clear as temperatures warm, just like our daytime highs. For Grand Junction, the low temperature will sit at 60, and Delta and Montrose at 55.

Upcoming Week:

What we have seen for our Sunday, which is mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, that trend will continue throughout the entire workweek. There will be a few days when sunny skies will occur. Temperatures will stay around the lower 90s to upper 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose and the mid to upper 80s throughout the workweek. Precipitation will remain at a bare minimum for the mountains. Some areas in the high country could still see a few pop-up showers to even a wintry mix.

Breezy winds will continue leading towards the middle of the week, with wind gusts reaching anywhere from 20-30 mph and some locations topping off at 40 mph.

Country Jam:

With Country Jam starting on Wednesday as a pre-game to the main event, temperatures will be similar to Grand Junctions. Country Jam is held in Mack and runs from Wednesday to Saturday, with Thursday to Saturday as the main event. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s from Wednesday to Saturday.

