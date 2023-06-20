Fire breaks out near Colorado-Utah border

UPDATE

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our crews on the ground report that as of 2:15 p.m. much of the blaze has been contained.

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A brushfire near Rabbit Valley has shut down part of I-70 as firefighters work to contain the blaze. The fire burned a path across the median and reached both sides of the interstate, shutting down westbound traffic.

Multiple fire departments from Utah and Colorado responded to the blaze, including two engines from Utah, four from the Bureau of Land Management, a firefighting helicopter, and an air attack plane from Grand Junction, according to Lower Valley Fire Chief Cavalier.

A wide view of the burned area on I-70. (Joshua Vorse)

According to our crew on the ground, westbound traffic is backed up on I-70, with most of the traffic being routed through the Rabbit Valley exit to turn around.

