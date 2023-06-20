State Troopers crack down on distracted driving

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol troopers shared some insight with KKCO into last week’s law enforcement surge to cut down on distracted driving.

The CSP said its goal was to improve safety along the six most-traveled highways in Colorado.

The state patrol says 24 citations were issued for distracted driving and nine for seatbelt violations in Mesa County alone.

One person was cited for driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, say troopers.

