Sunshine and dry conditions are here to stay for days to come

The remainder of Monday:

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine throughout our evening before skies remain clear heading into the nighttime hours. By Tuesday early morning, sky conditions will change to partly cloudy skies, but conditions will remain dry. Low temperatures will sit in the low 60s for Grand Junction and upper 50s for Montrose.

This Week:

Very little is going to change throughout the remainder of the week. Sunshine and mostly clear skies will continue for days to come. The mountains will also continue to see plenty of sunshine and remain dry. Where there are going to be some changes will not occur across the Western Slope but more around east Denver and down to Colorado Springs. Around Wednesday afternoon to evening, this part of the state will get scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s to upper 80s in Grand Junction and for Motnrose, mid to upper 80s.

Country Jam:

Country Jam’s early preview begins on Wednesday. Country Jam, like in previous years, is held in Mack. While temperatures in Grand Junction will remain in the lower 90s to upper 80s, Mack will sit around the same temperature range.

Sunshine will continue to shine bright and hang around the area, leading to a great Country Jam event for 2023. Bring sunshine and drink plenty of fluids, as temperatures in the lower 90s can dehydrate a person faster. Also, know the signs of dehydration for Country Jam and general.

