Board of Education gives the green light on GJHS health clinic

The clinic was shot down earlier this year, but passed with some clarifications.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After months of debate and an hours-long discussion during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, the proposed clinic at Grand Junction High School is a go after being previously shot down in March.

During the meeting, board members discussed the ins and outs of the health clinic. Specifically, the board targeted the language of the clinic to clarify what the clinic will be used for.

Board members agreed to establish a health clinic, and designated it as a health center that provides primary care, mental health services, and dental services.

Once the vote passed unanimously, Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill is now tasked with finding a home for the clinic on the new GJHS campus. He says there is space for it, but also explored other options near the planned site of the new campus.

