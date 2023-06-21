D51 School Board members vote ‘yes’ on health clinic for GJHS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a unanimous vote Mesa County school district 51 school board members pass a resolution for a health clinic at Grand Junction High School.

Board members dove into the language of a health clinic for the high school. Board member Dr. Kari Sholtes expressed concern over the possible ambiguity the name ‘health clinic’ could mean for some.

The board agreed to establish a health clinic and naming it in some capacity as a health center that provides primary care mental health and dental services.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill has now been tasked with establishing the health clinic on or near the new GJHS campus.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.