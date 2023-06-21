Gusty winds and higher fire danger returns tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s not as windy, but it’s just as dry and warm across much of the Western Slope this afternoon. Gusty winds and elevated fire dangers return to the region for the end of the week, though.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue around the region through the afternoon. There may be a couple of clouds that pop up over some of the higher elevations, but that’s going to be about it. It’ll feel very much like the first day of summer today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Any clouds will clear out of the region again overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. Some clouds return by sunrise Thursday morning, then mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Gusty Winds Increase Fire Danger

After a breezy start to the week, the winds are a little calmer today with a couple of wind gusts as high as 15 to 20 miles per hour. Breezy conditions start moving back into the region on Thursday, with gusts as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour. Winds will increase even more on Friday, with widespread wind gusts of 30 to 45 miles per hour. Those increasing winds will gradually increase the fire danger once again around the Western Slope. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Grand Valley and surrounding lower elevations, including Grand Junction, Fruita, Loma, Mack, Palisade, Whitewater, Gateway, De Beque, Parachute, Silt, and Rifle for Thursday and Friday afternoon. Be on the look out for an upgrade to a Red Flag Warning on each of these afternoons, particularly on Friday when the winds will be the strongest. A bit more humidity moves into the region this weekend, which should reduce the fire danger once again.

Country Jam Forecast

Thursday will be the warmest day of the festival with plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the lower 90s. The evening should feel pretty comfortable with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 60s. We’ll see more sunshine on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will be a little cooler--in the upper 80s. The evenings will feel a little cooler as well as those overnight lows head for the middle 50s.

Big Warm-Up Next Week

Sunny skies continue under a strengthening ridge from our southeast by the end of the weekend and into early next week. That will drive temperatures into the lower and middle 90s in Grand Junction, and even Montrose could see highs in the lower 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

