Red Flag Warnings issued for increasing fire risk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire danger is increasing again across Western Colorado.

Increasing Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Mesa and Garfield counties effective Thursday from noon until 8 PM and Friday from 11 AM until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Weather’s contribution to the elevated fire danger is the drying ground from lack of recent rainfall, humidity near or less than 10%, and wind gusts up to 20-30 mph. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until weather is more favorable to help keep fires contained.

Our high-resolution forecast data shows increasing fire danger on Thursday starting between about 10 AM and noon. It peaks at around 4-5 on a scale of 0 to 8. The fire danger will ease overnight, but it will quickly increase again starting between 8 AM and 10 AM on Friday. Our fire threat level will be up to 4-5 on our scale of 0 to 8 by noon, and the threat level will peak around 6-7 before diminishing after about 7 PM Friday. It’s worth knowing that this elevated fire danger includes all of the Western Slope, even areas that are not currently included in the Red Flag Warnings.

Country Jam Weather

Country Jam will be warm - seasonably so. Expect sunshine in abundance. Be sure to use sunscreen and reapply frequently during the afternoons. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees on Thursday with high 80s on Friday and Saturday. You may be fighting a gusty breeze at times, so hold on to your hats. Thursday evening will be in the lower 90s through about 7 PM, then we’ll cool steadily through the 80s and toward the mid-70s by 11 PM.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees around 6 PM to middle 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction, 55 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 89 degrees around Montrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 88 degrees around Cortez.

