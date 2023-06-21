Small fire burns near Ophir, Colorado

The fire started on June 20, and is burning about one third of a mile from the town of Ophir.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OPHIR, Colo. (KKCO) - A small fire is keeping wildland firefighters busy as it torches a small area near the town of Ophir, Colorado, on the nearby Ophir Pass.

The fire is small, just 50 by 100 feet, and is just one third of a mile from town. However, emergency personnel say the fire does not threaten the town of Ophir.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said that firefighters were on-scene overnight, and as of Wednesday morning, firefighters are engaged in mop-up efforts. Crews are expected to have the fire fully contained by 1 p.m. Wednesday, and totally extinguished within the next two to three days.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

