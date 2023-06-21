SWAT standoff ends peacefully

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SWAT units from both the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff were called out to the Le Master Motel at 2858 North Ave Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement said that two stolen vehicles were also found on the property, including a stolen 4-runner and a motorcycle.

When police tried to speak with the suspect, he refused. After SWAT units arrived, 23-year-old Christian Rickards surrendered peacefully and was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of first degree motor vehicle theft

Theft of $300-$1,000 from a vehicle

Failure or refusal to leave premises

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.