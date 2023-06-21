TABOR refunds expected to increase next year

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Colorado taxpayers are projected to see even larger refund checks next year than previously predicted. TABOR funds are now estimated at more than $3 billion, $800 million more than what state economists predicted in March.

Non-partisan legislative council staff and the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting said TABOR refunds will increase by roughly $100 per person.

The refund amounts are determined by how much money the Colorado government collects above the TABOR cap on government growth and spending.

The cap is calculated by growth in population and inflation.

