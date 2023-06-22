City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street

Delta is trying to calm traffic on its Main Street, with some help from CDOT.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Delta is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation to calm traffic along its Main Street, which doubles as a section of Highway 50.

Proposed techniques include reducing Main Street to a single lane in each direction and encouraging truck traffic to use the designated truck route.

The city said that its goals include reducing the speed of traffic in the area, increasing pedestrian activity, and improving safety features.

The city has already made several modifications to the layout of the area between 1st and 6th Streets based on community and business feedback. City Manager Elyse Casselberry said that they have seen moderate success. “We believe our trial project is showing some success thus far and appears to be addressing our main concerns such as the average speed on main, while showing progress towards meeting our goals, including encouraging trucks to use the truck route. The test project has helped us understand which traffic calming concepts would work on Main Street for the long-term, and which will not,” said Casselberry.

Delta has also received additional funding from CDOT to expand the test area across all 13 blocks. The remainder of Main Street, from 7th Street south to Confluence Drive, will be restriped to a single lane, and pedestrian crossings will be installed.

If you want to make your opinion on the project heard, you can attend an informational meeting about the project at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, June 28, at Delta City Hall.

