Fire damages home on Laura Avenue

Firefighters from the Grand Junction and Clifton Fire Departments responded to battle the blaze.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The cause of a fire that damaged a Clifton home earlier this week is still under investigation.

Grand Junction firefighters responded to a home at 107 Laura Ave after neighbors reported a fire at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Clifton Fire was also seen responding to the blaze.

The owners were on scene, but said they were not living in the house at the time. No people or pets were inside the home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported by emergency personnel.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Lightning strike
Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument

Latest News

Fire damages home on Laura Avenue
Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire
Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire
Bystander heroically saves dog from burning garage fire
TABOR refunds expected to increase next year
TABOR refunds expected to increase next year