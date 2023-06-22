Gusty winds, high fire danger return today and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a brief break on Wednesday, gusty winds and an elevated fire danger return to the Western Slope to close out the week.

High Fire Danger Returns

Winds calmed down across the Western Slope on Wednesday, but we’ll see those gusty winds return to the Western Slope as we head into the afternoon. Most places will see gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour through the early evening. Some spotty gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour could still stick around through the overnight hours, then winds pick right back up into Friday afternoon as well. Those winds will be stronger than on Thursday, with gusts reaching as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour. Those gusty winds along with low humidity will once again make for an increased fire danger around the Western Slope for the next couple of days. The fire danger on Friday will likely be higher than Thursday. In these conditions, it will not take much to ignite a fire and gusty winds will very quickly spread any non-enclosed fires to surrounding areas. Winds will start to calm down and the fire danger starts to recede into the weekend. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM this evening, then again from 11 AM to 9 PM Friday for areas in and around the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Fruita, Loma, Mack, Palisade, De Beque, Parachute, Silt, Rifle, Whitewater, Gateway, and Nucla. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Friday evening for the southwest corner of the state, including Dove Creek and Cortez.

Country Jam Forecast

Today will very likely be the warmest day of the festival out at Country Jam Ranch in Mack. We’ll see sunny to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the lower 90s as the first shows start taking the stage this afternoon. It will be breezy as well with occasional wind gusts of up to 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will start clearing out and winds will calm down a bit through the evening and into the overnight hours with temperatures falling through the 60s. Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, but that will likely be our windiest day with gusts of up to 35 to 45 miles per hour by the afternoon. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine with highs in the in the upper 80s. Winds will start calming down on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s once again.

Much Warmer Next Week

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue to stick around through the weekend and into early next week, and that will usher in the warmest air we’ve seen so far this season. We’ll reach the upper 80s and lower 90s again on Sunday, then head for the lower and middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Some locations might make a run at the upper 90s potentially by Tuesday.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny skies continue through the afternoon as gusty winds start moving back into the region. Today will be one of our warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies clear out overnight tonight and most of the winds start to calm down with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and blue skies on Friday, and while it will be a cooler day with highs in the middle and upper 80s, it will likely be our windiest day with gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour.

