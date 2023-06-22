Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup

Fifteen of the biggest names in country music will be performing.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival, Country Jam, officially kicked off Thursday.

Now in its 31st year, Country Jam is one of the top country music festivals in the US. This year, the festival is bringing in an impressive lineup, featuring 15 of the biggest country music acts.

Some country music fans got an early start Wednesday night, with Conner Smith, Nate Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman taking to the stage during a kickoff party.

Country Jam will run from Thursday to Saturday, and KKCO 11 will be bringing you artist interviews and recaps from every day of the festival.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Lightning strike
Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
SWAT in Orchard Mesa
Police: Orchard Mesa SWAT raid started as an argument

Latest News

City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
Fire damages home on Laura Avenue
Fire damages home on Laura Avenue
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street