Another day of sunshine, red flag warnings and wind advisories

Fire Danger:

The fire danger remains elevated across the Grand Valley, extending to San Miguel County and including locations like Delta, Montrose, and Nucla at risk.

Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 am this morning and last until 10 pm. Alongside the warning, gust winds today have triggered a wind advisory to go into effect at noon and stay until 8 pm.

Dry vegetation can become an ignition source under these conditions. Open fire bans are likely to be implemented in Mesa County.

Our Friday:

Temperatures will remain warmer again across the Western Slope as the fire danger continues. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will reach the upper to mid-80s. Sunshine is going to remain consistent throughout the day.

Winds are going to be on the breezy side for another day. Wind gusts can reach up to 40 mph, and the peak of these wind gusts will occur around the evening hours.

Country Jam:

If you plan on heading to Country Jam for day two of the event, expect high temperatures to be around what Grand Junction will be, which is the upper 80s. Sunny skies will be persistent throughout the entire day. Low temperatures are going to remain in the mid-50s.

This Weekend:

Little changes are going to occur over the weekend as sunshine is going to remain persistent. Temperatures will start to warm up again by the end of the week, rising to the mid to lower 90s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

