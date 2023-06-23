CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B

Nightly delays are expected
The work will add a decade of life to the road, said CDOT.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heads up, Grand Junction drivers! The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect some nightly traffic slow-downs on I-70B and Highway 141B.

Resurfacing work started Thursday. CDOT said that the work will add about a decade of life to the highway.

The department said to plan for traffic impacts Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until October of 2023.

Areas impacted by construction include:

  • I-70B from the I-70 off-ramp to 24 Road
  • I-70B from Main Street to 29 Road
  • Highway 141 from I-70B to the Colorado River

Workers with CDOT and contractor Elam Construction will be performing milling operations, asphalt paving, minor bridge work, and guardrail improvements. An existing concrete barrier will be replaced with a fence.

CDOT said that one benefit of the project includes installation of a new guardrail that meets new safety standards.

