Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that if your weekend plans include a trip to the lake, put safety at the top of your list of things to think about.

A day by the lake can be an escape from the heat, but it’s important to be mindful of the potential dangers. In the last few days alone, Colorado has seen 13 water-related deaths. A number CPW says it doesn’t want to see increase.

One of the most common issues CPW faces is that people do not understand the importance of a life jacket.

Alan Martinez, Parks Manager for Highline Lake, always keeps an eye out. “We’ll be out on our patrol boat, checking paddleboarders to make sure they have life jackets, checking boats and making sure that they have the correct number of life jackets on board.”

CPW is increasing enforcement through the summer months to make sure your fun in the water does not turn tragic.

