Elevated fire danger persists for our hot, dry Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Warm and dry with high fire danger is the main focus of our weather for the next week.

Country Jam Forecast

Country Jam is here! Tonight will cool from lower 90s around 7 PM to lower 80s by 9 PM. As the night is winding down, we’ll be in the middle 70s at around 11 PM. Friday’s weather may be slightly cooler. We’ll be close to 90 degrees at 3 PM, then we’ll cool to the middle 80s by 7 PM and then comfortable upper 60s by 11 PM. That cooling from tonight to tomorrow night is the result of a cold front. That cold front will bring wind that will be gusty, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

Elevated Fire Danger

The increasing wind will increase the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 9 PM on Friday. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread out of control. The wind gusts up to 20-30 mph and the humidity near or less than 10% are major contributors to the elevated fire danger. The fire danger will diminish on Friday night, and we’ll get a break that will last through Monday. Fire danger could increase again next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and warm. Sunset is at 8:44. We’ll cool slowly from lower 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM then to 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 61 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny and breezy with elevated fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction, 85 degrees around Montrose, 88 degrees around Delta, and 85 degrees around Cortez.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will gradually turn warmer. Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm. High temperatures across the Western Slope will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Drought Monitor Update

The weekly Drought Monitor update released today showed us some good news in Colorado. The northeast corner of the state and the southeast corner of the state are still considered “abnormally dry,” which is a level below drought. This is the first time since August 2019 that the entire state of Colorado has been free of drought.

