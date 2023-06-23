Fatal head on collision

head on collision
head on collision(David Jones)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just after 1 a.m. this morning, a head on collision involving a SUV and a sedan that took place between Grand Junction and Fruita on Westbound lane I-70.

We were told by our crew that the Sedan burst into flames leaving one person dead on the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital.

As of right now Westbound lane is closed and Fruita Police Department is still investigating the accident.

We will keep you updated online and on-air with further information.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Lightning strike
Monsoon season begins in Grand Junction
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
SWAT standoff ends peacefully
SWAT standoff ends peacefully

Latest News

Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
City of Delta works to calm traffic on Main Street
Fire damages home on Laura Avenue
Fire damages home on Laura Avenue
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup