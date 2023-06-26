Country Jam 2023: Lainey Wilson talks all things country music

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The biggest country party of the year may be over for Grand Junction but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Country music star, Lainey Wilson preformed on June 23rd to a packed venue.

Earlier in the day the gates were closed to country music fans due to high winds but when things died down the crowds poured in.

Wilson talked about her recent collaborations with other country artists, her experience on the set of the hit TV show ‘Yellowstone’, and where fans can keep up with her in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Temple construction progressing, despite challenges
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened
I-70 fire mopped up, interstate reopened

Latest News

Interview with Lainey Wilson
German-American celebration
German-Americans celebrate on the western slope
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe on the water this summer
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B
CDOT: Resurfacing work begins on I-70B and Highway 141B