Fire danger increases again amid dry wind & low humidity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High fire danger is back again, and this week won’t offer any real relief as warm and dry weather persists across Western Colorado.

High Fire Danger

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM Monday evening and from 10 AM until 9 PM Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Humidity less than 10% and 35-40 mph wind gusts with the dry vegetation are all contributing factors. Mesa County has issued a No Burn Advisory for both Monday and Tuesday. Burning is not allowed until weather is more favorable for keeping fires contained.

Some rain would be helpful. There’s no clear signal for rain in our forecast data for us locally, but showers could return to our southern mountains by this weekend.

Comparing June 2022 and June 2023

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far. The high temperature was 97 degrees. June through the 26th between this year and last year is quite the comparison. The warmest we’ve been this year is 97 degrees. Compare that to last year, which had already been as hot as 102 degrees.

We haven’t broken 100 degrees so far this year. By this time last year, we had already seen 100 degree three times.

This year we’ve been to 90 degrees or warmer 7 times. Two of those days have been 95 degrees or warmer. In June 2022, we had been 90 degrees or warmer 15 times, and seven of those days were 95 degrees or warmer.

By virtually every measure, June 2023 has been considerably cooler than June 2022, even as warm as we have been.

June 2023 has been more rainy, too. We haven’t had rain since the 16th, but this month has delivered 0.23″ of rain so far. Up to June 26, 2022, we had only measured 0.14″ of rain at the Grand Junction Airport.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from lower 90s at 6 PM to near 80 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 56 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny, warm, and breezy with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM until 9 PM. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph are likely. High temperatures will be near 94 degrees around Grand Junction, 91 degrees around Montrose, 93 degrees around Delta, and 92 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.