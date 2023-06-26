Staying hot and dry as fire danger increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The winds calmed down and temperatures were on the rise this past weekend as sunny to mostly sunny skies continued to hang around the region. Sunny skies give us another hot afternoon, and increasing winds will once again elevate that fire danger.

Hot and Dry

We are continuing to see sunny skies across most of the Western Slope late this morning and early this afternoon, but we will be watching for some clouds to develop mostly over the San Juan Mountains and surrounding areas in the southern half of the region later today. There may be a very quick and light shower or two that pops up over the highest peaks of the San Juans, but the rest of us are dry. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through the rest of the day with temperatures right back up into the lower and middle 90s. We’ll continue to see that same sunny, dry, and hot pattern through at least Wednesday.

Gusty Winds and Fire Danger

Winds have been fairly light through the morning, but we will see those wind gusts ramping up once again as the day progresses. Expect wind gusts to reach 25 to 35 miles per hour in most places, but some gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are possible as well. That combined with continued dry conditions will once again increase the fire danger around the Western Slope. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM this evening for a pretty good chunk of the region. Dry conditions will make it easier than normal for fires to ignite, and any fires that do ignite could quickly spread out of control with those gusty afternoon winds. Expect extensions of that Red Flag Warning through Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as well as gusty winds continue to hang around. Things will start to settle down again into Thursday as those gusty winds move out of the region.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies and dry conditions continue over our area through the day today. Some clouds could be possible over Montrose later this afternoon, but otherwise we’ll continue to see sunny skies with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour are possible through the afternoon and into the early evening, and some additional spotty gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour are possible tonight. Clouds will increase a bit through the night, but still expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll start off our Tuesday morning with a few clouds, then those clouds start clearing out as winds pick back up through the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.